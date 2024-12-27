SOSG Commences Cash Transfers To 9,700 Beneficiaries To Reduce Poverty

Share

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has launched the distribution of cash grants to 9,700 beneficiaries under the Livelihood Grant and Social Cash Transfer Payment schemes, part of the Sokoto Community Action for Resilient and Economic Stimulus (SOSCARES) program.

This initiative aims to improve living conditions, reduce poverty, and promote self-reliance among residents.

Since assuming office, Governor Aliyu’s administration has disbursed financial support to thousands of beneficiaries under the Sokoto CARES program.

Aliyu stated this at the flag-off payment of Livelihood and Social Cash Transfer Grants to beneficiaries under the Sokoto State CARES Programme.

The programme is among many programmes being introduced by Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s administration to improve the living conditions of people, reduce poverty as well promote their self-dependency.

Gov Aliyu said his administration on Assumption of leadership, disbursed several financial supports to thousands of beneficiaries under the Sokoto CARES programme.

Under the Small and Medium Enterprises Scheme state government disbursed N1.5 billion to over 8,300 beneficiaries with the lowest grant size of One hundred thousand and a maximum size of Five hundred.

Similarly, Under Fadama CARES a total of over 48,000 smallholder farmers received various agricultural inputs.

‘We have equally constructed many rural roads across the 3 senatorial zones across the state to facilitate transportation of farm produce to markets.

This is in addition to the disbursement of grinding machines and small ruminants to hundreds of beneficiaries free of charge.

‘Today’s event is yet another ground-breaking one, we would insha Allah commence the disbursement of Livelihood Grant to Economically Active beneficiaries to support their livelihood.

According to him, a total of 9,700 beneficiaries will start receiving their alert today, of N75,000, N100,000 and N150,000 each.

This grant is to support and encourage your livelihood endeavours.

Aliyu said his administration has equally inherited a payment backlog of 4 months of Social Cash Transfers of 40,000 each to 1,950 beneficiaries.

A total of 640 beneficiaries have so far corrected their BVN with their NIN in line with the CBN provisions, and they will start receiving their alert today.

He further said reconciliation of the remaining will continue simultaneously with their payment, No one will be left behind.

The State government has already made funds available to the Delivery Platforms for the enrolment of a new set of beneficiaries.

3,000 new beneficiaries would be enrolled under Social Cash Transfers, 10,000 beneficiaries under Livelihood and over 13,000 new beneficiaries under Operational Grants to SMEs, all of these are with immediate effect.

He reiterates his administration’s determination to continue to introduce poverty reduction initiatives to make teeming Populace productive and enterprising.

He calls on the beneficiaries of the social cash transfer, Operational Grants and other forms of interventions to make the best use of the monies given to them by investing the money in the best way that it will generate income for them.

While commending other partners in the poverty reduction interventions for their uncommon support towards making our programmes successful.

