SOSG Approves N18bn To Purchase Vehicles For Gov’s Convoy, Roads Constructions, Others

The Sokoto State Government has awarded the contracts for the purchase of vehicles for the state Governor’s convoy in addition to other various projects that gulped over N18 billion.

The State Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Bello Sambo Danchadi stated this on Wednesday at a joined news briefing on the outcome of the third executive council meeting presided over by the state Governor, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu where a number of memos were considered and passed, and a number of contracts also awarded along with memos.

Alhaji Umar Gosta, the state Commissioner of Youth said the council approved the contract for the purchase of vehicles for the office of the state governor at the cost of of N1,001,250,000.

Gosta said vehicles will be purchased to reinforce the state governor’s convoy.

Also speaking, Barrister Nasir Dantsoho, the state commissioner for works, said the executive session approved the award of a contract construction of Runjin Sambo inner road at the cost of N2,189,228,907.57 billion.

Dantsoho further said the council also approved the award of a contract for the rehabilitation of Bodinga Street alone Maiduguri Road for N816,289,000.

He stated that this is in addition to the reconstruction of Forces Avenue and Lodge Road at the cost of N488,890,000, as well as the reconstruction of a road along Sokoto old market and roundabout along Ali Akilu road for N998,518,000 and that of Gidan Man Ada roundabout for N94,731,918.35, respectively.

Also, the Commissioner for Environment, Nura Shehu Tangaza, said the council has awarded the construction of culverts along Silame – Binji roads at the cost of N2,244,988,000 billion only.

Also awarded was the contract for the replacement of 39 streets from Generator – Powered lights to Solar- Powered streetlights across the State metropolis at the cost of N1,756,498,937 billion, while another set of streetlights was awarded for the five new roads at the cost of N97,256,000 million.

The state commissioner for water resources said the council has awarded the contracts for the rehabilitation of 47 roads that link the Tudun Wada and Unguwar Rogo areas in the state metropolis at the cost of N8,999,215,102.00 billion.

The projects were in fulfillment of the Sokoto State Government development agenda as pledged during the 2023 electioneering campaign, by the Ahmed Aliyu, APC-led administration in the state.