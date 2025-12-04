SOSG Approves 2026–2028 Fiscal Framework, Other Projects

The Sokoto State Government has approved the 2026–2028 Fiscal Framework, a three-year financial plan that will guide the formulation of the state’s annual budgets.

The approval was given during the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Ahmad Aliyu.

Speaking after the meeting, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Abubakar Muhammad Zayyana, said the framework was developed in accordance with the Fiscal Responsibility Law No. 13 of 2019.

He described it as an essential financial planning instrument that links government policy priorities with strategic planning and efficient resource allocation.

According to him, the framework establishes a credible, predictable, and disciplined budgeting system for the state, with a projected expenditure of ₦702.55 billion for the year 2026.

He added that the document provides a macro-economic outlook designed to support the preparation of realistic annual budgets aligned with long-term development goals.

The Council also approved several other projects, including the rehabilitation and remodeling of six hospitals across the state at a cost of ₦1.62 billion.

It further endorsed the procurement of HIV test kits and essential drugs valued at ₦100.06 million, and the purchase of laptops, desktop computers, and digital tablets worth ₦72.60 million.

Additionally, the Council approved the supply of textbooks and exercise books to public schools at a cost of ₦113.15 million, as well as the construction of drainage systems in the Gawon-Nama area and along the road by the Orthopaedic General Hospital, Wamakko, valued at ₦339.38 million.

All awarded contracts include a 30 percent mobilization fee and are to be completed within specified timelines.