SOSG Advocates Effective E-Accounting System To Reduce Pilferage

The Sokoto State Government has described an effective electronic accounting system as a plausible solution to the indiscriminate pilfering of public funds.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu who spoke on Thursday in a statement issued to newsmen in Sokoto by Abubakar Bawa, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor further stressed the significance of the e-accounting to address indiscriminate pilfering in government funds.

He expressed confidence that adopting modern-day accounting system would drastically reduce corruption within the public and private sectors.

“For us to effectively block the leakages in our financial transactions, we must borrow from what obtains in the developed world “,

“This our profession must be practised in line with the extant global best practices if we must check corrupt tendencies in our public and private sectors of the economy,” he said.

He commended ANAN for organising the 5th session, which according to him, will further enhance professionalism among its members.

Also speaking, the Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasiru Idris, Kauran Gwandu, said that his administration was executing various people-oriented projects across the State.

“We are doing all that is humanly possible to transform Kebbi State,” he stated.

Notable among the projects executed, include the completion of the long-abandoned State Secretariat project, road projects and water supply, among numerous others.

Other speakers included ANAN National President, Dr James Ekerare, ANAN Chief Executive Officer, Dr Kayode Olusola as well the association’s Chairman, Kebbi State chapter, Abdullahi Umar Illo.

The highlight of the occasion was the decoration of the Sokoto and Kebbi State Governors with the Fellowship of the association.