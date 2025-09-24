Sosa Fruit Drink, Bigi Premium Water Partner With Showtime For Flag Football Season

Rite Foods Limited, through its proudly Nigerian brands, Sosa Fruit Drink and Bigi Premium Water, has announced a strategic partnership with Showtime to support the upcoming Flag Football season.

This collaboration unites sport, family entertainment, and hospitality, reinforcing Rite Foods’ commitment to youth empowerment, inclusivity, and community development.

Announcing the collaboration at a recent meeting held at Rite Foods Head Office in Lagos, Ivie Okuns, Showtime representative, highlighted the unique nature of flag football, describing it as a safer, semi-contact American version of football where players wear waist flags instead of tackling. “Flag football is a family-friendly, inclusive sport that allows both men and women to compete together on the same team.

Something not done anywhere else in the world. At showtime, we organise the largest co-ed flag football league because we believe in unity,” she explained. She further noted that Showtime’s season runs from September 21st to December 21st, featuring 10 teams over 13 weeks, with weekly games every Sunday.

The season will climax with the Showtime Bowl, a flagship event that blends together sports, music, side attractions, and family-friendly entertainment. Speaking on behalf of Rite Foods, Ruth Mark, Sosa Brand Manager, expressed excitement about the partnership.

“Sosa fruit drink is proudly produced in Nigeria by Rite Foods Limited, packaged, and distributed locally, and of a world-class standard. We want to debunk the notion that Nigerian products lack quality, as Sosa is a very high-quality and suitable for colleagues, friends, neighbours, and communities,” she said.