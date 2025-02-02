SOS Children’s Villages Nigeria launches Eco Champions Project

Share

The SOS Children’s Villages Nigeria has announced the launching of Eco Champions Project, so as to combat the hardship occasioned by the current Climate change affecting the world and most especially Africa.

Speaking in Lagos on Friday, the National Director SOS Children’s Village, Eghosa Erhumwunse, said that more than 25 million Nigerians, including millions of children, face food insecurity, displacement, and health risks due to environmental degradation.

“Climate change is no longer a distant threat to our nation,” he said.

“Rather it is a present crisis, and Nigeria’s children are among its most vulnerable victims. The rising temperatures, increased flooding, prolonged droughts and many more effects of climate change are pushing millions of families into hardship. The urgency to act is greater than ever.

“It is in response to these challenges that SOS Children’s Villages Nigeria is launching the Eco Champions Project, a global flagship programme designed to empower young people and local communities to lead climate action.

“Nigeria is one of six countries within the SOS Children’s Villages Federation implementing this transformative initiative, placing us at the forefront of grassroots climate resilience and sustainable development.

