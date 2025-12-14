Sorrow Visits Orelope – Adefulire

Nothing captures the mood of former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire and current Senior Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Sustainable Development Goal, (SDG), than the track by the former American singer, Linda Ronstadt, titled “Sorrow lives here in my heart.”

She sang: “Sorrow lives here in my heart. It haunts me. When I sleep. I can’t keep the thought of you from my dreams. Everything seems to spin all around, but I can’t see. Whether it happens with or without me.”

That is the mood of Princess Adefulire, now, following the passing of her only son, Dr. Oluwafemi Olawale Adefulire. On Friday, December 12, 2025, in Dubai, UAF the sad news of his passing was confirmed by a family source while speaking with journalists.

He described the incident as a devastating blow to the family and the wider political community in Lagos. According to the source, the deceased died in the early hours of Wednesday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, after undergoing a surgical procedure.

He added that the late Adefulire, who was based in the United Kingdom, is survived by his wife and children. It is a sad blow no parents dare to witness in their lifetime.

Tributes have been pouring in to console Princess Adejoke OrelopeAdefulire in her time of grief. Reacting to the incident, the APC Publicity Secretary in Lagos, Seye Oladejo, expressed shock over the tragic loss, noting that the party was deeply pained by the death of the son of one of its respected leaders in Alimosho and the state at large. “It’s sadly true, the kind of tragedy every parent dreads.

The APC is heartbroken. Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire is an exceptionally good person, and the entire party structure has been thrown into mourning by this huge tragedy.

May his precious soul rest in peace,” Oladejo said. The APC party chieftains and the entire public who love Princess Orelope-Adefulire are praying that she finds solace in God who consoles the bereaved. Princess Orelope-Adefulire, a prominent figure in Lagos politics, served as Deputy Governor from 2011 to 2015 under former Governor Babatunde Fashola.

She currently serves as the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a role she previously held under former President Muhammadu Buhari before being reappointed in September 2023.

The incident is reminiscent of that of Veteran Nollywood actress, Peju Ogunmola, who lost her son, Ayomikun Oluwanisola, a few months ago.