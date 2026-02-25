Sorrow, Tears, Blood As Bandits Attack Kwara Communities

STEPHEN OLUFEMI ONI reports on the vicious attacks by armed bandits on two agrarian communities – Woro and Nuku – in the Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, resulting in brutal murder of at least 78 people, abduction of 40 others, and torching of a good number of buildings by the heartless non-state actors. The report also captures the visit of the Vice President, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, to the ‘State of Harmony’ to commiserate with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and the people

To all intents and purposes, Tuesday, February 3, 2026, was indeed a tragic and black day for the people of Woro and Nuku communities in the Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State. It was a day hell was really let loose as armed bandits in their numbers launched a savagely fierce attack on the hapless people, leaving in its wake no fewer than 78 persons stone dead, and several buildings torched, while no fewer than 40 people were reportedly abducted by the heartless non-state actors.

Sadly, the reason espoused by the bandits for the mindless bloody attack was, to say the least, jejune, puerile and naive. It was learnt that the bandits killed and maimed anyone in sight, while also torching several buildings, vehicles and motorcycles, simply because the people refused to be indoctrinated by the extremist members of the Mahmuda Islamic group.

Eyewitnesses

Eyewitnesses, who described the incident as gruesome, despicably cowardly and animalistic, said: “Two days after the gruesome incident, the remains of burnt vehicles and motorcycles littered the communities, while some structures set on fire by the bandits were still burning.”

Recounting the harrowing experience of the people to the New Telegraph on telephone, the younger brother of the Traditional Ruler of Woro community, Umar Ali, said: “The attackers invaded the community around 5:00 p.m., arriving on motorcycles, and they surrounded the town, shooting sporadically from different directions, and so, nobody could escape.

Those who attempted to flee were gunned down, while those who surrendered were assembled at the palace of the village head, where they were tied up and killed. “Some victims were burnt alive inside shops and houses after the attackers locked them in and set the buildings ablaze.

We physically counted 78 corpses within the town, while some people were saying that the number of abductees, especially women, could be over 100, and not 40. The wife of the traditional ruler, Hauwa Umar, his mother and three of his children were among those abducted, making five people from the Monarch’s household unaccounted for. “The people were so scared to the extent that the community was almost empty and deserted. What we need now is an increased security presence to restore confidence and allow people to return.”

Gov reacts

In his reaction to the unfortunate incident, the Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, while condemning the attack, described it as a cowardly expression of frustration by terrorist cells, following the ongoing counterterrorism campaigns in parts of the state and the successes so far recorded. AbdulRazaq, who had visited the two affected communities, commiserated with them on the sad incident, especially the families affected in the horrible attack. He told them that President Bola Tinubu has approved the deployment of an army battalion in the state to rout the bandits.

At the palace of the Emir of Kaiama, the monarch, Muazu Omar, told the governor that “the people were killed for their refusal to be indoctrinated by the Mahmuda Islamic group”, while the Chairman of the Kaiama Local Government, Abubakar Danladi, painted a gory picture of how people were killed and abducted, including the children and wife of the village head, who was not in town when the incident happened.

Bodies

Meanwhile, bodies of the 78 victims of the dastardly attack were reported to have been recovered, while burial according to Islamic rites had been performed for them. “They performed the funeral prayers (janazah) on the corpses at about 6.30pm this evening shortly before the evening (magrib) prayer,” a source in the community said.

The member representing Gwanabe/ Gwaria constituency of Kaiama Local Government Area in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Saidu Baba Ahmed, who witnessed the funeral prayer, confirmed the development, adding that the 78 corpses comprised 75 males and three females, while the bodies were given mass burial in batches of 10, 15 and 20 He said: “We have recovered 78 corpses – 75 males, three females. We performed janazah (funeral prayer) on the corpses around 6.30pm. We have commenced burying the bodies in batches of 10, 15 and 20.”

Seven-man committee

To alleviate the suffering of the people, Governor AbdulRazaq approved the setting up of a seven-person committee to interface with Woro community on humanitarian support that the governor had earlier announced during his visit to the area. The Chairman of the Committee is Hon. Ahmed Kiwozi, a former lawmaker from Kaiama Local Government Area, while other members were the Vice Chairman of the Local Government Council, Aisha Abubakar Sadiq; Alhaji Abubakar Mora; Woro Village Head Alhaji Umar Bio Saliu; and a representative each of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP); and a representative of the Office of the Secretary to the State Government who should be a female. The committee, which was given four weeks to carry out its assignment, would interface with the community leaders on rebuilding efforts, areas of need of the survivors, and other outstanding issues.

Vice President Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima was in Kwara State on Saturday, February 7, 2025 on a condolence visit to Governor AbdulRazaq and the people of the state over the unfortunate terrorist attack. In an address at the Ahmadu Bello House in Ilorin, the Vice President condemned the attack, describing it as an unacceptable violation of people’s right to peaceful practice of their faith, saying the size of the carnage shocked Nigerians.

On his entourage were Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum; Senator Ali Ndume; Senator Emmanuel Udende; Senator Ovie OmoAgege; Director General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs. Zubaida Umar; and Managing Director, Niger Delta Power Holding Company, Engr Jennifer Adighije.

They were received by Governor AbdulRazaq alongside Senator Sadiq Umar (Kwara North); Rep. Mukhtar Tolani Sagaya; Kwara House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Salihu Yakubu Danladi; cabinet members; Emir of Kaiama, HRH Alhaji Muazu Sheu Omar; Chairman, Kaiama Local Government, Abdullahi Abubakar Danladi; and State APC Chairman Prince Sunday Fagbemi; among other dignitaries.

Shettima conveyed the sympathy of President Tinubu to Governor AbdulRazaq, the people of Kaiama, and the entire Kwara State on the incident, and prayed to Allah to grant the deceased Al-jannah Firdaus. “Your Excellency, we are here at the behest of President Bola Tinubu to commiserate with you and the good people of Kaiama and Kwara State by extension over the tragedy that befell our communities of Woro and Nuku on the evening of Tuesday, February 3rd, 2026,” he said.

“That tragic killing had shocked Nigerians because the victims were peaceful members of communities that were dedicated to building their peaceful livelihoods while they practised their religion in the peaceful and harmonious manner that the injunctions of Islam have instructed.

“The Kaiama and Baruten, and even the Batonu speaking parts of Old Borgu that spread into Niger and Kebbi States and even overlap into the neighbouring Benin Republic, have been known for practising the most tolerant form of Islam for centuries until an alien religious belief, alien to our history, alien to our tradition, invaded those communities.”

Shettima said a battalion of the Nigerian Army has been deployed to wipe the threats off Kaiama and environs, saying all hands are on deck to ensure that peace and tranquillity is restored to those communities. “Security issues are sensitive issues. We do not have to divulge most of the actions that have been taken by our security establishment.

But I am here fundamentally to commiserate with the government and people of Kwara and the people of Kaiama in particular over the tragic loss of lives and to reassure the good people of the state of harmony that our prayers are with you, our empathy is with you,” he added. “May Allah grant the souls of the deceased eternal rest and reward them with his Al-Jannah Firdaus. May Allah also grant the families and the people of Kaiama the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses.”

The VP said the President has instructed the Director General of NEMA to mobilise all resources in partnership with the state emergency management agency in support of the distressed communities. AbdulRazaq, for his part, hailed the President for his swift actions, including the immediate deployment of soldiers and police tactical teams to the affected communities. “We thank the President and the Vice President for this visit.

We appreciate you for coming to Kwara over the sad incident that happened in Woro, Kaiama Local Government. The response of the Federal Government has been very swift and we are grateful,” the governor said, adding that he was confounded by the scale of the violence when he visited Woro on Wednesday. He confirmed that the troops of Operation Savannah Shield are already being deployed to prevent a recurrence.

“As you can see, you were welcomed at the airport this morning by the General Officer Commanding 2nd Division of the Nigerian Army. Police DIG (Operations) is on ground. Representatives of the NEMA have been on ground since the incident happened. We do really appreciate the response of the Federal Government,” he added. “All said, we will continue to work harder and pray for better security in Nigeria and for those committing this evil act to meet their waterloo. “We will continue to pray and support our President and Vice President for God to guide them in the affairs of this nation.”

Zulum

Speaking on behalf of North-eastern states, Governor Zulum also sympathised with the people of Kwara, and prayed Allah to bless the departed souls. “As Muslims, we believe in destiny and In-Sha Allahu, this will not happen again. Our prayers are with you, and it is our sincere prayer that Almighty Allah will forgive the departed souls and grant them Janatul firdaus,” he said.

Kaiama LG Chairman, Abdullahi and the Emir, Alhaji Omar, in their separate remarks, appreciated the President for his support and VP Kashima Shettima for the visit. They also acknowledged Governor AbdulRazaq’s immediate steps and his visit to Kaiama for condolence.