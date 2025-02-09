Sorrow not God’s will for Nigerians – Muoka

Share

General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has said experiencing sorrow was not the will of God for Nigerians.

Muoka ahead of the annual two-day crusade at the Church headquarters in Lagos with the theme, ‘From Sorrow to Joy’, which ends today, Sunday 9, said it was time for God to visit Nigerians with the abundant provision that will birth complete joy.

He stated in a statement issued by the Church’s Public Relations officer, Pastor Louis Chidi “It is never the will of God that you should experience sorrow, but since by omission or commission you have found yourself in the sorrowful situation, I am assuring you that by divine intervention during the crusade, you will see that ugly situation no more.

“We believe that during this crusade, God Almighty will bring about a transformative experience for participants and our country. A new era of peace and joy awaits because when God decides to act, nothing can hold Him back. He is the Sovereign God, the One who speaks, and it comes to pass.”

The crusade according to Muoka was divinely inspired to position the participants and by extension the nation to overcome the challenges of this year.

He further stated: “God is visiting us again this time with an abundance of provision that will bring complete joy in our lives this year. By this visitation, we are assured the traces of sorrow that have provoked emotional, spiritual, and social stress will be wiped away.

“Yokes shall be broken; diseases shall be cured, sicknesses shall be healed and the afflicted shall be delivered. And God shall release the dew of unspeakable blessings upon us and the entire country. As we gather this weekend for prayer during the crusade, we are sure all sorrows shall be transformed into joy.”

