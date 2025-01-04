Sorcerers Vow To Deal With Countries Plotting To Destabilize Niger

Share

The Republic of Niger sorcerer groups have pledged to deploy their supernatural powers against any nations attempting to sabotage their country.

Their threat is coming on the heels of the call for an apology to the Nigerian government following an allegation made by the leader of the military Junta Abdourahamane Tchiani that Nigeria is collaborating with France to sabotage their country.

Speaking after meeting with Tchiani, at the presidential palace in Niamey on Thursday, the sorcerers pledged to unleash their powers.

The meeting focused on the current situation in Niger and allegations made by General Tchiani accusing certain African nations of collaborating with France to undermine the country.

In recent weeks, tensions have escalated between Niger and Nigeria, over accusations of Nigeria collaborating with Western nations, including France, to destabilize Niger, allegations the Nigerian government has vehemently denied.

The sorcerers did not name any specific country in their threats. However, President Tchiani expressed gratitude for their support of the military government during this critical period, stating that enemies had targeted the nation.

So far, there has been no response from the Nigerian government or sorcerers within Nigeria regarding this issue.

However, in a statement he made last week, the Minister of Information, Muhammad Idris, said Nigeria has no intention of destabilizing the Republic of Niger or sabotaging it.

“How could we help destabilize our neighbour, a country we support economically? How does it make sense to claim we would sabotage their oil pipelines when we are spending huge sums to construct a railway line to Maradi to enhance trade between the Republic of Niger and northern Nigeria?” he lamented.

