Sora: Taking Lagos Entertainment, Hospitality Experience To New Heights

SORA, the crown jewel that sits atop the newly erected Trinity Towers in Oniru/VI Lagos is set to unveil its splendor to the world with it’s Grand Opening on Friday, March 29, 2024. With an unwavering commitment to sophistication, innovation and unparalleled service, SORA is poised to set a new standard for top class entertainment, luxury dining and more in the heart of Lagos.

Nestled majestically on the 15th floor, SORA commands breathtaking panoramic views of the vibrant cityscape below, offering a setting unlike any other. As guests ascend to the summit of Trinity Towers, they are transported to a realm where opulence meets innovation with every moment imbued with a sense of exclusivity and refinement. At the heart of SORA lies its culinary ethos – a celebration of flavors, textures and artistry to tantalize the senses and transcend boundaries.

Led by a team of masterful chefs, SORA’s expertly curated menus showcases the finest ingredients that results in various gastronomic delights. SORA is a sanctuary for those who seek to unwind, socialize, and enjoy the finer things in life having sleek and sophisticated bars and lounges that beckon guests to savour special cocktails expertly prepared by their resident mixologists. As dusk descends upon the city, SORA comes alive, transforming into a beacon of sophistication and allure.

The pièce de résistance of the establishment, the helipad, stands as a testament to our commitment to redefining luxury hospitality. Here, amidst the twinkling lights of the city below, guests also have the opportunity to also arrive and depart in style, further setting the stage for an unforgettable experience from the moment they step foot onto our rooftop oasis.

“For those seeking the ultimate in exclusivity, SORA offers private dining experiences in intimate settings exuding elegance and charm. Whether hosting a romantic dinner for two or a corporate gathering of esteemed guests, their dedicated team stands ready to cater to every whim and desire, ensuring that each moment is imbued with a sense of sophistication.