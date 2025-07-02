SOPO: Exclusive Premiere, Trailer Debut Marks New Era In African Animation

Following its successful premiere on June 28, 2025, at EbonyLife Place Cinemas in Lagos, the highly anticipated trailer for SOPO, the critically acclaimed short animated film produced by Creele Animation Studios and directed by Nissi Ogulu, is now live.

The premiere event drew notable figures from the worlds of film, music, and culture, all gathered to witness a powerful narrative exploring family, legacy, and the unifying force of music

This landmark film draws inspiration from Benson Idonije’s memoir “DIS FELA SEF”, telling the powerful story of a young musician and his father as they navigate generational conflict and reconciliation through music.

In her remarks, Nissi Ogulu shared, “SOPO is a love letter to our roots, our icons, and the future we are building through creativity.” With a soundtrack composed by Mádé Kuti, this film is set to be a landmark moment in African animation.

The trailer release marks a significant milestone in the film’s journey, building anticipation for its festival circuit debut and limited theatrical release planned in Nigeria.

Produced by Creele Animation Studios and executive produced by Bose Ogulu, SOPO is poised to celebrate African stories and creativity.

We invite you to join us in supporting this amazing project. Every contribution counts, and your support will help us to continue to produce high-quality content that showcases African creativity and storytelling.