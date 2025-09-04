Sophos Unveils ‘Game Changer’ With Endpoint Protection Integration Into Taegis XDR, MDR

Sophos has announced a major cybersecurity breakthrough with the full native integration of its flagship Sophos Endpoint solution into all Taegis XDR and MDR subscriptions, following its acquisition of Secureworks.

The integration delivers a unified platform for prevention, detection, and response, eliminating the need for organizations to purchase a separate endpoint security license. The move promises immediate cost savings, streamlined operations, and enhanced ransomware defenses for enterprises.

With the update, customers now have automatic access to Sophos’ industry-leading ransomware technologies, including CryptoGuard and Adaptive Attack Protection, through the Taegis console. Despite the tighter integration, Taegis will remain an open platform, allowing organizations to continue using alternative endpoint solutions if desired.

Sophos Chief Product Officer, Raja Patel, described the development as a “true game changer” for enterprise security.

“Integrating Sophos Endpoint with Taegis delivers a best-in-class unified protection, detection, investigation, and response platform – while also reducing customer costs. Too many organizations still treat endpoint protection like a commodity, and that’s exactly the mistake attackers are counting on. Sophos Endpoint’s prevention-first capabilities shut down attacks before they can escalate,” Patel said.

The integration aims to lower total cost of ownership by enabling simplified endpoint deployment and management directly from the Taegis platform. All endpoint telemetry is seamlessly ingested into Taegis for continuous monitoring, while organizations with existing security tools can still leverage detection-only sensors and third-party integrations.

Sophos Senior Vice President of Global Channel, Alliances and Corporate Development, Chris Bell, said the move provides added value for both customers and partners.

“By including Sophos Endpoint in Taegis, organizations gain stronger protection, reduced costs and simplified operations. For partners, it creates new opportunities to help customers consolidate tools, drive renewals and expand enterprise relationships,” Bell stated.