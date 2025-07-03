Sophos Shares Innovative Practices To Fight Cyber Threats, Award Outstanding Partners

More than 90 professionals participated in Sophos Experience Partner Roadshow 2025, the main annual event in Nigeria for the Sophos channel, a world leader in innovative security solutions to defeat cyberattacks.

Sophos Experience Partner Roadshow 2025 discusses the company’s strategic vision and news for the channel, as well as recognises the work of the most prominent partners.

During a full day, the company shared with its partner community its innovation, strategic vision and best practices in the fight against cyber threats; especially in the face of the growth of ransomware, which accounted for 70 per cent of incidents for small businesses in 2024 and more than 90 per cent for medium-sized organisations according to the latest Sophos Threat Report.

Under the slogan ‘Channel-best is not just a slogan, it’s our DNA’, the company presented its proposal to help partners grow their business through Sophos Central, its unified platform, powered by artificial intelligence and backed by experts in managed detection and response (MDR), capable of protecting the entire attack surface: terminals, networks, email and cloud environments.

Speaking, the Director of Sales Africa for Sophos, Prish Thaakar, said: “During the event we have shown our initiatives to improve the experience of partners, expand their training, and integrate the Sophos and Secureworks portfolios in order to offer simpler, more scalable and profitable solutions.

“We are thrilled with the high level of participation and dedication of our partners, who are increasingly relying on MDR solutions to protect businesses of all sizes and industries from the most advanced cyber threats.”

The agenda included interactive sessions, panel discussions and customised training for sales, technical, marketing and managed service provider (MSP) profiles.

Among the topics addressed were the exclusive roadmap of Sophos products, go-to-market strategies, advanced threat detection and keys to driving success in collaboration with the company.

“Sophos also aims to streamline partner operations through initiatives such as Sophos Partner Care, a team of experts available 24×7 to help partners manage licenses and manage their business, as well as Sophos Customer Success, a single point of contact dedicated to maximizing customer onboarding, retention and growth throughout their after-sales experience.”

Meanwhile, the most outstanding partners in the region were presented awards for their excellence, commitment and performance in various categories.

Reliance Infosystems Limited bagged Sophos Partner of the Year; ZetaWeb Business Solutions got Sophos MDR Partner of the Year; while Mart Networks Solutions Limited was presented Sophos Distributor of the Year.

Others include OTIS Integrated Systems with Sophos Campaign of the Year; Pacific Solutions Technologies Limited was honoured with Sophos Outstanding Contributor of the Year, while Casper Technologies Limited got Sophos Outstanding Customer Success of the year.

“The awards reflect Sophos’ commitment to a strong and resilient partner network, in line with its vision to accompany end customers from strategy to implementation of security solutions. I would like to thank all the winners and the rest of the partners, who contribute every day to the success of Sophos and cybersecurity in Nigeria and the rest of the world,” concludes Thaakar.

The event coincided with the recent appointment of Chris Bell as the new Senior Vice President of Global Channel, Alliances and Corporate Development at Sophos, who is leading the transformation of Sophos’ channel strategy, and the launch of MSP Elevate, a new business acceleration programme designed for managed service providers (MSPs).