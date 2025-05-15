Sophos Launches ‘MSP Elevate’ Program To Curb Cyberattacks

Share

Sophos, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, has launched MSP Elevate, a new business-accelerating program designed to empower Managed Service Providers (MSPs) with cutting-edge tools to combat rising cyber threats and grow their businesses.

According to Sophos, the program allows MSPs to expand their offerings with high-value, differentiated cybersecurity services that enhance clients’ cyber defenses, while providing incentives and investments to fuel continued success.

“With the increasing complexity and sophistication of today’s cyberattacks, organizations are increasingly turning to MSPs for 24/7, human-led monitoring and management of their cybersecurity environments,” the company stated.

The Sophos MSP Perspectives 2024 report reveals that 81% of MSPs now offer Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, reflecting the growing demand for proactive cyber threat management.

Chris Bell, Senior Vice President of Global Channel, Alliances, and Corporate Development at Sophos, emphasized the strategic value of MSP Elevate.

“MSP Elevate helps MSPs differentiate themselves by delivering unique business-enhancing benefits, including an exclusive high-value Sophos MDR service offering,” he said.

He noted that managing multiple cybersecurity platforms is a major challenge for MSPs, often consuming valuable billable hours. “MSPs estimate that consolidating onto a single platform could reduce day-to-day management time by up to 48%,” Bell added.

To address this, MSP Elevate includes “Network-in-a-Box” bundles that allow full network stack management via the unified Sophos Central platform, freeing up resources for business growth. He also pointed out that a major risk faced by MSPs is the shortage of in-house cybersecurity expertise.

Sophos’ network solutions, he said, automatically respond to threats across customer environments, helping MSPs boost defenses without adding to their workload.

“MSP Elevate is the first of many business-driving initiatives following the strategic partnership between Sophos and Secureworks,” Bell explained. “As a channel-first organization supporting over 250,000 MSP clients, we’re committed to investing in our partners’ long-term growth by providing access to exclusive solutions, discounts, rebates, and training.”

Raja Patel, Chief Product Officer at Sophos, highlighted that MSP Elevate enables MSPs to deploy comprehensive MDR services with enhanced visibility across their clients’ environments, eliminating blind spots and accelerating threat detection and response.

“This program ensures customers get greater returns on their existing tech investments while future-proofing their cyber defenses,” Patel said.

MSP Elevate offers access to Sophos’ best-in-class solutions—including Sophos MDR, Endpoint with Intercept X, and Sophos Firewall—via the Sophos Central platform. To qualify, MSPs must be enrolled in the MSP Flex program and commit to a minimum monthly spend over 12 months.

Craig Faiers, Sales Director at Arc, praised the new initiative, calling it a “no-brainer” for growth-focused MSPs.

“This program adds further rocket fuel to the growth trajectory we’ve had with Sophos over the past 17 years,” Faiers said. “Not all MDR offerings are the same, and with MSP Elevate, I can offer a superior service that enhances customer protection and sets my business apart.”

He noted that 80% of MSPs rely on specialist vendors to deliver MDR, and with 88% of ransomware attacks occurring outside regular business hours, partners can choose to have Sophos fully deliver the service or augment their in-house teams—especially for out-of-hours coverage.

Currently, Sophos MDR protects over 18,000 MSP-managed customer environments from advanced threats like ransomware. This extensive coverage gives Sophos unparalleled visibility into attack patterns and enables real-time updates that continually strengthen customers’ defenses.

