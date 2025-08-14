Sophos, Halcyon Launch Joint Ransomware Defence Initiative

Sophos, a global leader in innovative security solutions for defeating cyberattacks, has announced a strategic threat intelligence-sharing partnership with Halcyon, the leading anti-ransomware solution provider. This collaboration brings together two of the most experienced teams in ransomware defense to accelerate detection, enhance protection, and improve response capabilities for more than 300,000 organizations worldwide.

The partnership will enable Sophos and Halcyon to exchange threat intelligence in real time, including indicators of compromise (IOCs), adversary behaviors, and attack patterns, to strengthen ransomware prevention and reduce response times. Following Halcyon’s recent launch of its communityfocused Ransomware Research Center, this data-sharing initiative will enhance defenses across both companies’ solutions.

Customers using Sophos Endpoint powered by Intercept X, Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Sophos XDR, and Halcyon’s Anti-Ransomware Platform will benefit from these joint capabilities. As part of the collaboration, Halcyon and Sophos will implement mutual anti-tamper protections, allowing each platform to monitor and safeguard the other’s agents in customer environments.

This ensures that organizations using both solutions gain added resilience, minimizing the risk of ransomware disrupting security defenses and maintaining the integrity of their overall protection strategy. The threat intelligence partnership aligns with Sophos’ broader strategy to expand the reach and speed of its threat response through strategic alliances.

Sophos X-Ops, the company’s cross-functional threat intelligence unit, will work closely with Halcyon’s research and engineering teams to operationalize ransomware-related insights across a wide range of attack surfaces. “Ransomware tools and tactics are evolving constantly, and the best defense is timely, relevant intelligence that enables defenders to act quickly and with confidence,” said Simon Reed, chief research and scientific officer at Sophos.

“By sharing insights with Halcyon, we’re improving signal fidelity and accelerating detection across our systems, which strengthens protection for all the organizations we serve.” Jon Miller, CEO and cofounder of Halcyon, added: “Halcyon is honored to partner with Sophos.

Over the last four years, based on our telemetry, Sophos has repeatedly proven to be one of the most effective endpoint security platforms we have encountered, reliably outperforming most next-generation antivirus and endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions. Their dedication to innovation and industry-leading features continues to give their customers a decisive advantage against the most sophisticated attacks.”