March 1, 2025
Sophia Shades Burna Boy As Her Lamborghini Finally Arrive

Popular Lagos socialite, Sophia Egbueje, has expressed excitement as she takes delivery of her Lamborghini amid the ongoing controversy with Afrobeats superstar, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported a leaked audio of Sophia accusing the singer of reneging on his promise to buy her a Lamborghini in exchange for a romantic relationship surfaced on social media on Friday.

However, Burna Boy responded by seemingly mocking the socialite, which fueled more controversy among netizens who pitched their tenet either with the singer or the socialite.

In a surprising twist, Sophia on Say took delivery of her Lamborghini, as seen in a video posted on Snapchat.

In the video, a white Lamborghini is seen being driven down a ramp, as Sophie Egbubeje expresses excitement over her new car, with a voice calling her ‘Lamborghini girl’.

The post reads, “My baby is here. As dem no buy am, I buy am ”.

