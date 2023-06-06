Sophia Reveals Why Davido Stop Taking Care Of Imade

Davido’s Baby mama, Sophia Momodu has finally broken her silence on why David Adeleke’s stopped taking care of his first child, Imade Adeleke.

Speaking amid beef with her baby daddy, Sophia claimed that ever since the news of Davido’s marriage to Chioma, he has been devoted to his wife that he forgot his responsibility of being a responsible father to his other children from his Baby Mamas.

New Telegraph recalls that weeks back, Sophia Momodu shared a creepy post on her Instagram page where she called out Davido over accusations of being an irresponsible father to her daughter, Imade.

Also on Tuesday, she took to her Snapchat to reveal her plans to change her daughter’s last name from Adeleke to Momodu since she was playing the role of both mother and father.

However, many claimed her anger was because of money, while others claimed she was jealous of Davido’s marriage to Chioma.

Reacting to several claims, Sophia revealed that Davido was angry because she finally moved on with her life.

According to a post she shared, the singer allegedly stopped taking care of his first daughter, Imade, after Sophia got totally done with him and moved on with her life.

This was also confirmed by a friend who spoke about her beef with the singer during a question-and-answer session.

The friend wrote, “It has always been because of you now that you have finally moved on he wants to be done with his child too, grumpy asf…fear men”,

In response, Sophia Momodu replied; “Like I said educated, intelligent Nigerians still exist.”

“Men always act up when the lady is ready to move on. Like they want the lady to remain single forever while they can get married and have a happy life”.

Another screenshot Sophia Momodu shared read.

