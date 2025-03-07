Share

Popular Nigerian socialite, Sophia Egbueje and her former friend, Ama Reginald, have sparked social Media reactions after being spotted together amid the Lamborghini saga.

New Telegraph reports that Sophia has been making headlines recently following a leaked audio revealing her romantic affair with Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy.

According to Sophia Egbueje, Ama Reginald coerced her into an affair with Burna Boy and accused the singer of reneging on his promise to buy her a Lamborghini in exchange for the romantic affair.

However, amid the controversy, Sophia Egbueje took delivery of her Lamborghini, estimated to be worth over ₦500 million.

In a recent development, Sophia and Reginald appear to have reconciled, as evidence showed in a viral clip. In the clip posted to their respective Snapchat stories, the duo is seen in the same apartment, posing for the camera. This new development has, however, stirred a reaction on social media, with many opining that everything that happened was a publicity stunt. Reaction trailing this posts; Okay remarked, “Sophia will still follow Ama up till today, it’s a public stunt”. Jenni Tesi added, “They use una catch cruise. Believe anything you see online at your risk ”. Fine Skye stated, “You guys all got played. From the beginning to the end, everyone mentioned was a willing participant”. Lady Jois wrote, “One of them is just being messy ”

