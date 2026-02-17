The solicitor of Davido’s estranged lover and babymama, Sophia Momodu, has cautioned the singer and his supporters against making public statements that could further compromise the ongoing custody battle for Imade Adeleke.

The law firm, Punuka Attorneys & Solicitors, condemned Davido’s social media posts criticising their partner, Ebelechukwu Enedah, representing Momodu, for mentioning his deceased son during court proceedings.

The firm emphasised that the matter is sub judice and should be decided by the court alone, warning that attempts to intimidate legal practitioners could undermine the rule of law.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to statements chiefly engineered by a Nigerian Afrobeat artiste, via social media, directed at our partner arising from her professional conduct in a custody matter presently pending before a court of competent jurisdiction in Lagos State.

“Punuka Attorneys & Solicitors will deploy every lawful measure available to it to resist any attempt to intimidate counsel or undermine judicial proceedings.

“Those who engage in conduct calculated to interfere with the administration of justice will be met with the full consequences provided by law,” the statement partly read.

Davido’s decision to withdraw the case has sparked reactions, with the singer stating that he never sought full custody and was disappointed with the turn of events in court, especially with how Momodu’s lawyers brought up the accidental death of his son, Ifeanyi, during court proceedings.