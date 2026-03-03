Sophia Momodu’s Lawyer Files N1bn Lawsuit Against Davido

The lawyer of social media influencer and Davido’s babymama, Sophia Momodu, Ebelechukwu Egeonu Enedah, has filed a N1 billion lawsuit against Afrobeats superstar, Davido, amid an ongoing child custody battle.

New Telegraph reports that the lawsuit followed a heated court session on February 12, 2026, where Davido allegedly verbally attacked Enedah and later made defamatory posts about her on social media, calling her the ‘worst lawyer ever’.

The law firm, Punuka Attorneys & Solicitors, demanded a public apology, retraction of the statements, and N1 billion in damages.

According to the lawsuit, Davido has been given a 7-day ultimatum to meet the demands.

Recall that Davido and Sophia Momodu’s child custody battle has been ongoing since April 2024, with Davido seeking joint custody of their daughter, Imade. The singer had initially filed a suit at the Lagos State High Court, claiming Sophia Momodu had denied him access to their child. However, Sophia has countered that Davido hasn’t seen Imade since July 2022 and has failed to fulfil his financial obligations, leaving her to cover expenses, including school fees and rent.