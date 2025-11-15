Sophia Momodu Explains Why She Stopped Sharing Photos

Nigerian fashion entrepreneur and media personality Sophia Momodu has opened up about her decision to stop posting photos of her daughter, Imade Adeleke, on social media.

Sophia made this revelation while speaking in an interaction with fans on Snapchat, where one follower asked why the pre-teen had been noticeably absent from her mother’s online platforms.

Responding to the inquiry, Momodu admitted that sharing content involving her daughter has become increasingly challenging.

According to her, posting Imade online often attracts unnecessary drama, prompting her to take a more protective approach as her child grows older.

The fan wrote, “To post Imade na war,” to which Sophia agreed, explaining that it had indeed turned into a “Real battle.”

She noted that motherhood has heightened her sense of protection and made her more cautious about exposing her child to the public.

“It’s a real battle. I find that I’ve become even more protective as she’s growing,” she said, emphasising that safeguarding her daughter’s wellbeing now takes priority over maintaining a social media presence.

Momodu has previously spoken about navigating motherhood in the public eye, but her latest comment suggests she is drawing firmer boundaries to shield her daughter from online scrutiny.