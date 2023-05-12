New Telegraph

May 14, 2023
Sophia Momodu Threatens Davido, Says She Going To Set Everything On Fire

Sophia Momodu, the first baby mama of famous Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has reacted to the singer’s response to her tweet.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Sophia took to her Twitter handle on Thursday to talk about men who financially bully women just to keep them silent, stating that enough is enough as it’s been a year of her silence.

She wrote, “Honestly it’s time to speak up because It’s been almost a year. Enough is enough.

“It’s been almost a year. The enabling, the scheming, the lies, and the false narratives.”

In response to her claims, Davido tweeted a statement accompanied by a photo showing his ‘Unavailable’ song, he wrote: “I don’t have time for a while.”

Just a few hours after Davido’s response trended on social media, Sophia shared a video of two ladies having a conversation about how they don’t care at all on her Snapchat account.

On sharing the video, she captioned the video, threatening to ‘set it all on fire’.

She wrote, “Don’t you dear or imma set it all on fire.”

She also warned the intended recipient against “capping” as she can set it all on fire.

