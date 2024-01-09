Sophia Momodu: Tee Billz Threatens To Expose Davido

Nigerian talent manager, and the ex-husband of Afrobeats singer, Tiwa Savage, Tee Billz has threatened to expose how Nigerian singer, David deleke, better known as Davido is allegedly bullying his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

This comes after Tee Billz called out Davido for disrespecting his family in a post shared on Instagram on Monday.

In a follow-up post, Tee Billz alleged that Davido was spreading rumours about him after he pleaded with Sophia to allow him to see his daughter, Imade.

He further claimed that Davido had not seen Imade for two Christmas’ and people around him had failed to tell him the truth about his wrongdoings.

READ ALSO:

He wrote, “After much pleading with Sophia to let you see your daughter and she agreed with lighter conditions…….. “Tee Billz dey beg to talk to you” is the narrative from your ungrateful, Evil soul… I told you those idiots that you surround yourself with are your major problems!

“You haven’t seen your daughter for 2 Christmas 1 birthday and no one in your camp could advise you that’s a hell of wrong… The Narrative of Sophia doesn’t want you to see your daughter will be exposed with receipts! No more bullying the poor lady… #UNGRATEFUL

“I thought I sensed a true cry for help of a Father, dying to see his daughter I didn’t know I was dealing with a senseless Frog Head… I gave you too many chances behind closed doors not to Fuck with my Kindness!

“You going to need more ppl on your Management & PR Team….. Daddy Can’t Save You on This One Boy! You fucked with the wrong person DAVID ADELE….. I’m just getting warmed up! It’s not a Threat like I told Bobo….

“I’m not doing back and forth with you! It’s clear your money can’t buy you sense. My message was well-read and clear. Let your stupidity be to the detriment of your daughter. You got billions but your daughter is suffering because of your foolishness.

You should be ashamed of yourself. I’m in LA but I have a better relationship with my son. Fuck with the mother of my son one more time pls.”