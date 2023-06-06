New Telegraph

June 7, 2023
Sophia Momodu Speaks On Changing Daughters’ Surname

Sophia Momodu, the first baby mama of Afrobeat superstar, Davido has announced her intentions to change her daughter’s surname.

It would be recalled that a few weeks ago, Sophia Momodu, took to her Twitter page to rant over men financially bullying women and how the laws of Nigeria do not favour children and women.

Even though Sophia did not call out Davido directly, many believed her post was linked to her Baby daddy, Davido.

With news of her intention to change her daughter’s surname, Imade Adeleke, some fans of Sophia have expressed concern over her post.

However, this news came after Sophia Momodu replied to the messages of some fans on her Snapchat.

In a post on her Snapchat page, the mother of one revealed that she can’t wait to change the name of Imade as she acknowledges that she is a mother and a father to her daughter.

Speaking on why, the mother of one admits that she has been the only one there for her daughter so no one can criticize her on how to treat her daughter or make decisions.

She said, “Can’t wait to change her last name…I still think Momodu is great as I’, mum and dad”

See the post below:

