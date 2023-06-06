Sophia Momodu Reacts To Claims Of Davido Being A Responsible Dad

Sophia Momodu, the first baby mama of popular singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has reacted to claims of Davido being a responsible father.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Sophia had revealed that she intends to change her daughter, Imade’s last name from Adeleke to Momodu.

According to her, she plays the role of both a father and mother to her daughter during a Question and Answer session with fans.

But responding to a fan who said she had thought the DMW boss was a responsible dad, Sophia Momodu said the question isn’t for her to reply to but should ask the question directly from Davido.

A follower asked, “Thought her dad was a responsible dad. What happened?”

Sophia responds, “This question is not for me. Ask him,”

She also doled out advice to other single mothers facing one challenge or the other.