Sophia Momodu Press Legal Action Against Davido

The first baby mama of Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, Sophia Momodu, has taken legal action against his baby daddy.

This comes a few hours after Nigerian sensational singer, Tiwa Savage, filed a petition against Davido over alleged bullying and threat to life.

On Wednesday, January 10, Sophia’s legal team, PUNUKA Attorneys and Solicitors, filed a legal action against Davido, accusing him of cyberbullying and harassment.

The letter accused Davido of organising online attacks, defamatory remarks, and alleged threats towards Sophia and her close associates.

The letter stated that such behaviour violated Sophia Momodu‘s constitutional rights and ignored fundamental principles of decency and respect.

Sophia’s lawyer added in the letter that Davido would be held responsible for any harm against her baby mama.