Sophia Momodu: My Worst Fear Happened To Me

Sophia Momodu, the first baby mama of Afrobeat artist, Davido, has revealed that her worst fear growing up has finally happened to her as a woman.
She further added that being a billionaire is also one of the fears she has in life.
She said that saying your worst fear happens to you, so she’s actually manifesting to be a billionaire.
Recall that Sophia Momodu dragged the Afrobeats singer, Davido for some days over his irresponsible behaviour towards her daughter, Imade Adeleke.
She also revealed that she will be changing the surname of her daughter from that of the singer, David Adeleke to hers, Momodu, adding that she has been a mother and a father to her daughter.
She emphasized that she has been the only one there for her so no one can criticize her on how to treat her daughter or make decisions.
“Can’t wait to change her last name…I still think Momodu is great as I’, mum and dad” she said in one of her posts.
Watch the video below with the link:
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CtO5BBwuRZr/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==