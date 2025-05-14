Sophia Momodu Marks Her Daughter’s Birthday In Grand Style

Share

The first baby mama of Nigerian singer, Davido’s babymama, Sophia Momodu marks her daughter, Imade’s 10th birthday in grand style.

The Real Housewives of Lagos(RHL) cast took to her Instagram page to celebrate her daughter’s momentous occasion.

In her post, Sophia Momodu expressed enthusiasm over her daughter marking a new chapter, acknowledging God’s goodness.

The post featured photos of Imade, dressed in a regal queen-inspired dress, exuding elegance as she posed for the camera.

Her post reads,“We are officially double gifts. My heart is so full. God is good #imades10”.

Many have taken to the post’s comment section inundated with heartfelt wishes for Imade as she embarks on a new chapter.

