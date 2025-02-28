Sophia Momodu Intends To Build A Mansion Under Dabota’s Skin

Share

The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOLagos) continues to serve up high drama and intense confrontations, with Episode 7 no exception. The episode delves deep into the escalating tensions among the housewives, particularly focusing on the brewing animosity between Carolyna Hutchings and Dabota Lawson.

Adding fuel to the fire, a recent social media altercation between Carolyna and entrepreneur Ehi Ogbebor has spilt into the public eye, intensifying the drama both on and off the screen. The much-anticipated beach getaway may have been concluded, but its repercussions are still reverberating among the ladies.

Carolyna Hutchings, a central figure in the unfolding drama, has been vocal about her dissatisfaction, especially concerning Dabota Lawson’s actions during the trip.

The tension reached a boiling point during a yoga session where Sophia Momodu, in conversation with Carolyna, declared her unwavering stance against Dabota: “I was clearly under her (Dabota’s) skin, and I intend to build a mansion there moving forward,” she said.

This bold statement underscores the deep-seated issues simmering beneath the surface. Mariam Timmer, another housewife, shared her astonishment at the intensity of the exchange between Dabota and Sophia.

In a candid discussion with Diiadem and Dabota, Mariam expressed her surprise, noting that she hadn’t anticipated such a heated confrontation.

Dabota, on her part, claimed to have moved past the disagreement, but Sophia’s assertive comments suggest that the conflict is far from resolved. In her confessional, Carolyna addressed allegations of forming exclusive cliques within the group. She took the opportunity to critique Diiadem for her perceived unwavering support of Dabota.

“Diiadem is trying to play Voltron with Dabota because they are friends.” Carolyna further highlighted the inconsistency in Mariam’s approach, pointing out that discussing issues with her instead of directly with Diiadem could create unnecessary misunderstandings: “If you can’t talk to Diiadem about your issues but come to me instead, you make it look like I am the problem.”

