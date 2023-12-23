Sophia Momodu Hints On Dropping A Book To Spill It All

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu has hinted on spilling a lot in a book she will be publishing soon.

She made this known following a series of backlash she received for sharing her daughter, Imade’s chat on social media where the little girl complained about her dad.

Many had accused Sophia Momodu of being the mastermind behind her daughter’s post, hence why she posted it in her social media platform.

Reacting to the allegations, Sophia stated that she wonders what people would do when she finally drops the book she’s currently writing, if they can be this upset over the screenshots chat.

The single mother of one also added that her silence over matters with her baby daddy hasn’t meant nothing.

She said, “So what will you people nau do when this book drops? y’all really thought my silence meant y’all did something huh? this is incredible.”

Speaking further, she added, “I realize that every single thing I do will be scrutinized, dissected & analyzed even though all parties involved have moved on & are simply living their truths, it is what it is however that doesn’t mean we wont nau have a balllll ”

