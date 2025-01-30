New Telegraph

Sophia Momodu Hints Fans On Finding Love Again

Nigerian businesswoman and Afrobeat singer, Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu has finally opened up about her love life and new relationship with a man.

Sophia hinted her fans in a snippet of the video from the yet-to-be-released episode of Real Housewives of Lagos Season 3 where the ladies spoke about her love life.

The mother of one was seen in the video having a conversation with one of the cast members of the show, Mariam Timmer, a PR expert and YouTuber, who playfully asked about her relationship status.

Mariam questioned Sophia if she had a boyfriend, without hesitation, she responded with a smile, “Yes, I have a boyfriend“.

She further added that her boyfriend is rich because no poor man can approach or date someone like her.

Sophia said: A “poor man” would be intimidated by her class.

