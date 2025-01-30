Sophia Momodu Hints Fans On Finding Love Again

Nigerian businesswoman and Afrobeat singer, Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu has finally opened up about her love life and new relationship with a man.
Sophia hinted her fans in a snippet of the video from the yet-to-be-released episode of Real Housewives of Lagos Season 3 where the ladies spoke about her love life.
The mother of one was seen in the video having a conversation with one of the cast members of the show, Mariam Timmer, a PR expert and YouTuber, who playfully asked about her relationship status.
Mariam questioned Sophia if she had a boyfriend, without hesitation, she responded with a smile, “Yes, I have a boyfriend“.
She further added that her boyfriend is rich because no poor man can approach or date someone like her.
Sophia said: A “poor man” would be intimidated by her class.