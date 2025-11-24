Sophia Momodu, mother of Davido’s first child, Imade, has reacted to criticism over her daughter’s absence from Davido’s 33rd birthday celebration.

Denying claims that she prevented the child from attending, Sophia, who took to her Snapchat post, cited her protectiveness as a mother and slammed the spread of unverified stories.

She emphasised that her daughter’s privacy is a top priority and warned against sharing false information about Imade’s well-being.

“You people have been doing this false narrative thing for over 10 years now. And while I try to be as graceful as I can, I’m also a very protective mother.

According to her, Say whatever you want about me, it’s ok. But leave my child alone. This is non-negotiable. Imade is not a bargaining chip for her mother to conform.”

Sophia also threatened legal action against those responsible for spreading fake news about her child.

This comes after Imade was absent during Davido’s 33rd birthday, which took place in Atlanta with family and friends, including his daughter from another baby mama, Hailey.