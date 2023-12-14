Sophia Momodu Exchange Words With Tunde Ednut

The first baby mama of Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Davido, Sophia Momodu gave a warning to U.S.-based blogger, Tunde Ednut after he made a post about her daughter and Tiwa Savage’s son.

Tunde Ednut shared a throwback video of Davido and Sophia Momodu’s daughter, Imade, engaging in a playful argument with Tiwa Savage’s son, Jamil Balogun.

In the shared video, it could be seen as Imade and Jamil were discussing their relationship during a car ride, with a playful disagreement arising when Jamil referred to Imade as his sister, which didn’t sit well with her.

While the kids continued their argument, Jamil who was about going to the beach threatened Imade not to accompany him to the beach, of which she eventually gave in and sweetly apologized to her best friend.

Tunde Ednut, whose internet caught the attention of the video, posted the video on his Instagram page, expressing admiration for the children.

He captioned the post, saying, “I’m just seeing this. Kids!!! Oh Gosh ‍♂️,”

In a shocking moment, Sophia Momodu took to Tunde Ednut’s comment section to issue a warning, urging him to refrain from posting images of her child.

She wrote, “Don’t post my child,”

Reactions as Sophia Momodu warns Tunde Ednut regarding her child;

Star Power said, “Bitter baby mama. No wonder no saje man finds her attractive. Nine years later cannot find happiness and joy. Always bitter and fighting imaginary people.”

B Darlene wrote, “She should have masked her baby up. Pepper body.”

Youngest Dealer wrote, “Baby mama always get issue.”

Rugged 4 Jesus wrote, “Why? Small pikin’ mentality.”

Eyebreak D Rules wrote, “Take her off the gran. It’s not only Imade in the video Madam.”

Tontolo Fabrics wrote, “Her child, her business. You might be the dad’s friend but she doesn’t want hypocrisy.”

Elango Julie wrote, “She said what she said. It’s her child and she has the right to say that.”

No1 Sweetest Peach wrote, “I don’t blame her. You don’t like Sophie why post her child?”.