In the viral audio, Sophia Egbueje recounted how she met Burna Boy and his attempt to pursue an intimate affair with her.

According to Sophia, Burna Boy reached out to her through a club owner and arranged a meeting, which didn’t pull through.

Despite their first meeting stalling, Burna Boy reached out to her, and her friend, Ama Reginald, persuaded her to have an affair with the singer.

READ ALSO:

After much persuasion from Burna Boy, Sophia Egbueje revealed that she finally had an intimate affair with singer, who proposed to gift her a Lamborghini estimated to be 500 million naira.

She revealed that when it was time for Burna Boy to pay for the Lamborghini he had promised to cover, he made excuses, prompting her to pay for it herself and block him.

After the purchase, Burna Boy made moves towards her, which she rebuffed, accusing her friend, Ama Reginald, of betrayal over her dealings with the singer.

This revelation has sparked waves of reaction on the internet, with many weighing their opinions on the matter.

However Burna Boy nor his management team is yet to address the controversy.

Listen below;