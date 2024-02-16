Sony, Quramo To Co-Host Workshop For Emerging Filmmakers

Global film giant Sony and Nigeria’s publishing and storytelling company, Quramo, will co-host a compelling workshop for emerging filmmakers tomorrow, Saturday, February 17, at Quramo Creative Hub, Sinari Daranijo, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The free-to-attend event tagged ‘The Art of Visual Storytelling’ workshop is designed to contribute to the growth of the Nigerian film industry, as it specifically focuses on enhancing storytelling skills.

Quramo, known for curating the annual Quramo Writers Festival (Qfest) and acclaimed documentary productions including ‘Journey of An African Colony,’ places a strong emphasis on storytelling in various forms.

The workshop features Ema Edosio Deelen as the facilitator. Deelen, renowned for directing the internationally acclaimed film ‘Otiti’ which is celebrated at festivals in Brazil, New York, Spain, and beyond, will utilize ‘Otiti’ as a prime case study during the session. Her goal is to demystify the art of crafting compelling stories that rely on potent visuals rather than heavy dialogue.

A statement from Quramo said, “Participants in this interactive workshop will have the opportunity to explore the process of creating narratives that deeply resonate with audiences, utilizing imagery to evoke emotions and establish universal connections.

Aspiring filmmakers will gain insights from Deelen’s expertise that empower them to enhance their storytelling skills and leave a lasting impression through the compelling medium of visual narrative.

Prospective filmmakers are encouraged to join Sony and Quramo for an enriching experience aimed at elevating storytelling within the Nigerian film industry.”