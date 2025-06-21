Share

Sony Music Nigeria on Friday announced that it has signed popular Nigerian gospel singer, Shola Allyson, to its record label.

Announcing the development, Sony Music in an Instagram post said, “We are happy to announce that the legendary Shola Allyson is joining the SMP (Sony Music Publishing) family”.

Also confirming the new development, the singer in a video on Instagram said, “I’m excited to announce to you my new signing with them at Sony Music Publishing Nigeria”.

The singer wrote: “Hello everyone, my name is Shola Allyson. I’m so excited, grateful, happy, and all the good feelings to announce to you my new signing with them at Sony Music Publishing Nigeria.

“I’m looking forward to greater things happening. I know that great things have happened before, and I’m looking forward to greater opportunities and new collaborations.

