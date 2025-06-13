Sony Music Signs Publishing Deal With Bright Chimezie

Share

Sony Music Publishing has announced a landmark publishing deal with Nigerian highlife music legend, Bright Chimezie, marking a significant step toward preserving and revitalising the icon’s rich musical legacy.

Known for his vibrant style, infectious rhythms, and the creation of the “Zigima Sound”, Bright Chimezie is a towering figure in African music. With a career spanning over four decades, his influence remains pivotal in the evolution of modern highlife and Afrobeat.

This new agreement will see Sony Music Publishing administer and consolidate Chimezie’s extensive catalog of classic recordings and compositions.

The partnership aims to introduce his timeless music to new generations of fans around the globe, while ensuring his creative legacy is properly protected and promoted.

“Bright Chimezie’s music is a timeless and borderless cultural treasure,” said the Managing Director of Sony Music Publishing Nigeria, Godwin Tom.

“We are privileged to welcome his iconic catalogue to the Sony Music Publishing family and are dedicated to amplifying his legacy and impact on a global scale,” he added.

Speaking on the partnership, Bright Chimezie expressed his excitement: “This is a necessary step to help preserve our traditional and cultural heritage for generations unborn. I’ve always believed in the power of my music to unite and inspire, and I’m thrilled to work with a global partner like Sony Music Publishing to take Zigima to the world.”

The deal underscores Sony Music Publishing’s ongoing commitment to investing in African music heritage and empowering legendary artists through innovative publishing and catalog strategies and Bright Chimezie’s ability to adapt to the modern trends and embrace change.

Sony Music Publishing is the world’s No. 1 music publisher, home to the greatest collection of songs ever written. With a global reach and deep local understanding, SMP is committed to supporting songwriters and preserving musical legacies.

