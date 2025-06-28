Sony Music Signs Gospel Singer, Sola Allyson

Gospel singer, Sola Allyson has officially signed with Sony Music Publishing Nigeria.

The global music publisher announced the development on Instagram, welcoming her to their family and praising her unique style of music that has resonated with fans worldwide.

The global music publisher said: “We are happy to announce that the legendary Shola Allyson is joining the SMP (Sony Music Publishing) family. “@thesolaallyson is a leading Nigerian soul, folk and gospel singer/songwriter, whose unique style of music has resonated with many across the world. We’re so excited to be part of her incredible journey. Welcome to Sony Music Publishing,” the company said.

Sola Allyson also shared the news on her Instagram, expressing her excitement and gratitude about the new partnership.

She said that she looked forward to greater opportunities and collaborations, anticipating that the signing will bring new and exciting developments to her music career.

“Hello everyone, my name is Sola Allyson. I’m so excited, grateful, happy, and I have all the good feelings to announce to you my new signing with them at Sony Music Publishing Nigeria.

“I’m looking forward to greater things to happen. I know that great things have happened before, and I’m looking forward to greater opportunities and new collaborations,” the singer stated.

This signing is expected to open up new avenues for Allyson, allowing her to reach a broader audience and explore fresh musical collaborations.

With a career spanning over two decades, Sola Allyson has established herself as a prominent figure in the Nigerian music scene, known for blending traditional Yoruba sounds with modern gospel styles.