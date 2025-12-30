SONTA Condemns Humiliation Of Pedro Obaseki In Benin

The Society of Nigeria Theatre Artists (SONTA) has condemned, in strong and unequivocal terms, the humiliation and dehumanisation of renowned theatre practitioner, Dr. Don Pedro Obaseki, by some miscreants in Benin City on Sunday, December 28, 2025.

In a statement signed by its President, Prof. Tunji Azeez, and made available to New Telegraph, the society expressed shock that a people celebrated for their rich cultural heritage would allow some of their youths to descend to such a level of lawlessness.

SONTA described as disturbing the reported stripping naked and public parading of Dr. Obaseki, an illustrious son of Benin who has devoted his life to promoting and preserving the culture, values and traditions of the Benin people.

“Dr. Don Pedro Obaseki is a cultural ambassador of the Benin people; a renowned playwright, actor and director who has advanced Benin culture through his creative works for decades, both nationally and internationally. It is therefore deeply concerning to SONTA and the entire creative community that such a personality was treated like a common criminal by the same people whose traditions he has upheld with pride,” the statement read.

The society also expressed concern over the alleged involvement or link of the palace to what it described as a barbaric and inhuman act.

SONTA said it joins other well-meaning Nigerians at home and in the diaspora in calling for a thorough investigation into the incident, noting that it is aware the police have commenced investigations.

“We demand that the police handle this matter with objectivity, diligence and professionalism to ensure that the perpetrators and their sponsors, if any, are brought to justice. This is the only way to redeem the humiliation suffered by Dr. Don Pedro Obaseki and to show the world that the Benin people are averse to acts of barbarism and brigandage,” the statement added.

The society expressed solidarity with Dr. Obaseki and his family, stressing that the creative community would not remain silent while one of its own is subjected to such disgrace.

“This act of hooliganism and blatant disregard for law and order must stop,” SONTA declared.