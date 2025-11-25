SONTA Calls For Caution On Cancellation Of National Language Policy

The Society of Nigeria Theatre Artists (SONTA) has expressed deep concern over the recent decision of the National Council on Education (NCE) at its convention in Akure, Ondo State (3rd–6th November 2025), to cancel the National Language Policy (NLP 2022) and designate English as the sole medium of instruction at all levels of education in Nigeria.

SONTA emphasized that the National Language Policy was designed to promote mother-tongue-based multilingual education, ensuring that children receive instruction in the language of their immediate environment during the first six years of basic education.

The organisation also stressed that language is not merely a tool of communication but a vessel for preserving identity, transmitting values, and projecting worldviews.

SONTA President, Prof. Tunji Azeez, noted that dismissing the policy undermines the very foundation of Nigeria’s cultural and intellectual heritage.

“We remind the Ministry of Education and the NCE that the NLP is the product of over four decades of rigorous research and consultation across the educational sector. Its cancellation disregards the collective efforts of scholars, practitioners, and policymakers who worked to safeguard Nigeria’s linguistic diversity,” he said.

Prof. Azeez added that the inability of children to communicate or excel academically in their mother tongue is not a justification for abandoning the policy; rather, it underscores the urgent need for its full implementation.

Global research, including UNESCO guidelines, affirms that mother-tongue instruction enhances comprehension, cognitive development, and cultural confidence.

UNESCO’s proclamation of International Mother Language Day (21st February) further highlights the global consensus on the importance of indigenous languages in education and cultural preservation.

“As the umbrella body of scholars, teachers, and practitioners in theatre, arts, entertainment, and film, SONTA cannot stand by while indigenous languages are relegated to obscurity. Our theatre and film traditions are rooted in these languages, and Nollywood’s global success is inseparable from the cultural authenticity they provide. To erode this foundation is to weaken Nigeria’s creative industries and diminish our global cultural standing,” he said.

Prof. Azeez, a Professor of Theatre, Film, and Cultural Studies at Lagos State University (LASU), further warned that cancelling the National Language Policy risks accelerating the extinction of minority languages, stripping Nigeria of its rich cultural diversity.

“English remains a colonial language; to elevate it exclusively is to tether Nigeria to colonial legacies at a time when nations worldwide are asserting their cultural independence,” he added.

SONTA has called on stakeholders, including the Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL), the Linguistic Association of Nigeria (LAN), the National Institute for Nigerian Languages (NINLAN), National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP), Nollywood guilds and associations, civil society organizations, UNESCO, Nigerians in the diaspora, and patriotic individuals to urge the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Olatunji Alausa, and the NCE to reverse the decision.

“Preserving the National Language Policy is essential to protecting Nigeria’s cultural heritage and securing the future of generations yet unborn. Nigeria must not become a laughingstock, clinging to colonial apron strings while the world advances toward cultural self-assertion and preservation,” Prof. Azeez concluded.