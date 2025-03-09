In a now-deleted Instagram story, Sonia mocked the footballer, accusing him of deceiving his followers while his elder sister allegedly sold garri and tomatoes in a kiosk.

She also questioned the financial state of his siblings, claiming they are a nuisance to society.

Sonia alleged that Ighalo’s siblings and their spouses all live in his home with their children, despite his public display of generosity towards religious leaders.

She further accused him of paying bloggers to tarnish her image, vowing to continue exposing him.

She wrote, “This is coming from someone whose elder sister sells garri and tomatoes in a kiosk. This boy is insane as hell! Continue to deceive your gullible followers with your diabolical Aza Men, whom you call MOG.

“I recall Dozel (his pastor) pleading with me to convince him to join the pastors to whom he pays tithe to.

“Dozie stated, ‘Osita (the real Odogwu Aza man) cannot be collecting all the money to benefit himself.’ My brother, na so I began beg OJB and Dozie till he eventually joined. They all have mansions in the East.

“Where are his siblings? Aside from being a nuisance in society and passing themselves off as Ighalo brothers/sisters? What do they do for a living? They all live in his homes with their spouses and children.”

“She concluded her rant by questioning why Ighalo gives 10% of his income to pastors when his own family is allegedly struggling.

“10% to Aza Men pastors when your family never chop finish. No be juju be that?”