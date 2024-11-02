Soname: Passion has kept me in footba

Share

The Proprietor or Remo Stars, Kunle Soname, has said his passion for football has kept him going in the round leather game, Speaking at the recently held pre-season Seminar of the Nigeria National League, NNL, Soname, said he had witnessed many experiences in the domestic league enough to make him quit the game.

“I chose to stay because I believe we can always get it right but more importantly my passion has been the driving force. I keep working hard and doing the right thing in my own way and today, I am happy things are good with my football teams. “My love for youth football makes me to even prefer my feeder team, Beyond Limits ahead of Remo Stars. I love to see the young lads dazzle on the pitch. It gives me joy.” On how Nigeria can regain her lost lorry in age grade football, Soname said there must be a deliberate effort to train and retrain as many coaches as possible.

He said: “Without proper coach direc – tions we are never going to have good players and this is what I’ve said to the federation time and time again. I have a hall for coaching and referee seminars and workshops. It is what we need to keep doing, getting grassroots coaches around, getting the top coaches to lecture them on the modern way of playing football so that when they start from the under 10s with proper coaching methodology, then trust me in five years we will be where we need to be.

“In Remo Stars, we keep training the coaches. I can tell you that the coach of our junior team, Beyond Limits trained in England, Portugal, Italy, Spain, Norway and Sweden for exposure. Even if it is for two weeks you will learn. He’s been to minimum of seven countries for coaching education. It’s the only way to The NFF can bring the resources back home. If it’s just three or four coaches; a top coach in attacking, defending so that they can break the game into little sections. “If we want to grow football in Nigeria, just go and train the coaches. Train as many coaches as you can and let them go to different states. We only have NIS here. For the basics, it’s very good but the coaches need more exposure to be in tune with modern trends in the football.”

Share

Please follow and like us: