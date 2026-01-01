Soname Calls For Overhaul Of Referees Committee, Urges Reforms In NPFL

The Chairman of Remo Stars Football Club, Kunle Soname, has called for a total overhaul of the Referees’ Appointment Committee and urgent reforms in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), saying that the time has come to stop the national embarrassment caused by poor officiating in domestic football.

Speaking at a press conference at the club yesterday, Soname said he was addressing the media not just as a club owner but as a stakeholder who has invested heavily in the future and credibility of Nigerian football.

He described officiating in the NPFL as a critical and systemic problem that has been allowed to persist for far too long. “For 17 years, not a single Nigerian referee has been selected to officiate at the Africa Cup of Nations, while referees from smaller footballing nations have consistently earned these appointments.

The uncomfortable reason is clear: the standard of officiating in our domestic league is fundamentally compromised,” Soname said. The Remo Stars Chairman stressed that the poor officiating is not about isolated mistakes but a pattern that threatens the very integrity of the league.

He played video evidence from at least five recent incidents to the media, showing how refereeing errors have directly affected match outcomes. These included unawarded penalties, ignored fouls that led to opposition goals, and even a legitimate goal wrongly disallowed in a game between Rangers International and Rivers United.

“These are not ‘50-50’ calls,” he said. “They are blatant errors captured on video, decisions that directly change match outcomes and contradict all evidence. Oversight of this broken system falls to the Referees’ Appointment Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation, but the committee has failed in its duty.”

Soname criticised the committee, chaired by Mrs. Faith Irabor, for defending poor decisions instead of enforcing accountability. “By failing to hold officials accountable and providing implausible cover for clear errors, the committee is aiding and abetting the disease destroying our football’s integrity,” he said.

He cited a case in a match involving Insurance FC of Benin, where a clear foul in the box went unpunished, yet the committee issued a justification that made little sense.

As part of the reforms, Soname proposed a reward system for referees, suggesting that the best referees of the week be recognised and rewarded to motivate officials and encourage excellence.