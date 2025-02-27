New Telegraph

February 27, 2025
CHANGE OF NAME
February 27, 2025
CHANGE OF NAME
  3. Soname Boosts Flamingos…

Soname Boosts Flamingos With N2.5m Ahead Of S’Africa Clash

The financier of Remo Stars Football Club, Hon. Kunle Soname, yesterday boosted the Nigeria U-17 women’s team, the Flamingos, with a sum of N2.5m ahead of their crucial FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifying tie against South Africa’s Bantwana.

After the girls forced Beyond Limits to a 1-1 draw with Soname watching from the stand, he described the girls’ performance as fantastic while also urging them to go out there and defeat their opponent for a chance to qualify for the World Cup to be hosted by Morocco later this year.

The Flamingos, who won bronze at the 2022 World Cup, were given a bye into the second round of the African qualifiers.

Meanwhile, South Africa advanced emphatically by demolishing Gabon 21-2 on aggregate, securing a 12-1 victory away and a 9-1 triumph at home.

“You have really impressed me today and I will be rewarding the team with N500,000 now,” Soname said while also fulfilling the promise on the spot.

“If you go to South Africa and get a win, I will give you girls another N1million and if you can complete the qualifier with another win at home, you will be getting another N1million.

