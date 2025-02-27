Soname Boosts Flamingos With N2.5m Ahead Of S’Africa Clash

Share

The financier of Remo Stars Football Club, Hon. Kunle Soname, yesterday boosted the Nigeria U-17 women’s team, the Flamingos, with a sum of N2.5m ahead of their crucial FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifying tie against South Africa’s Bantwana.

After the girls forced Beyond Limits to a 1-1 draw with Soname watching from the stand, he described the girls’ performance as fantastic while also urging them to go out there and defeat their opponent for a chance to qualify for the World Cup to be hosted by Morocco later this year.

The Flamingos, who won bronze at the 2022 World Cup, were given a bye into the second round of the African qualifiers.

Meanwhile, South Africa advanced emphatically by demolishing Gabon 21-2 on aggregate, securing a 12-1 victory away and a 9-1 triumph at home.

“You have really impressed me today and I will be rewarding the team with N500,000 now,” Soname said while also fulfilling the promise on the spot.

“If you go to South Africa and get a win, I will give you girls another N1million and if you can complete the qualifier with another win at home, you will be getting another N1million.

Share

Please follow and like us: