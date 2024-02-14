Soname Applauds Evolution Cup, Shows Support For Tourney

Nigerian businessman and club owner, Kunle Soname, has applauded and thrown his weight behind the initiatives of the Evolution Cup.

The Chairman of Remo Stars Football Club on Tuesday was in the stands to watch his team Beyond Limits beat Imperial FC 2-1 in their second game of the tournament and expressed his excitement about the game and the organisation of the ongoing tournament.

The football enthusiast was presented with the tournament’s souvenir by the project strategist, Olawale Olatoye, inside the Remo Stars stadium in Ikenne, Ogun State.

Olatoye further described the moment as a dream come through to have a mentor around to grace and show support to the competition adding that he is a grand patron of Evolution Cup.

“Having honourable Kunle Soname around goes a long way for the tournament and for the players,” he said

“His presence adds colour to the tournament and we can’t help but appreciate him for finding time despite his busy schedule.

“We sent him a private invitation and we can say he is our Grand patron for Evolution Cup because he has always supported us right from when the journey started.

“We just want to say thank you for all he has been doing for us and he has really played the role of a father and a consultant.”