SON Warns Dealers Against Sale Of Substandard Tyres

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has stepped up the campaign against the sale and circulation of substandard tyres in the country.

Speaking at a Tyre Stakeholders’ Forum held at Apo Mechanic Village on Thursday, SON’s Director-General, Dr Ifeanyi Okeke, emphasized the critical need for dealers to ensure that only high-quality tyres reach consumers.

At the event with the theme: ‘Tyre Awareness -A National Imperative,’ Okeke urged retailers to uphold quality standards.

“As a retailer, you have to select the type of tyres you are going to sell to consumers. Enough of substandard tyres,” Okeke stated.

Represented by Dr Marilyn Waziri, Director of SON’s North Regional Zone, Okeke, underscored the dangers associated with substandard tyres and the implications of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“With the AfCFTA, it means that your tyre can also export it to any country (in the continent) of your choice. And their own tyre will come into this country. So if now we continue on the substandard tyre, and their own homes, it will keep our own out of the market,” he explained.

He assured traders that the campaign against substandard tyres is not aimed at putting them out of business but at ensuring road safety and market competitiveness.

“We have been deliberating, even at the national level, on how we can make sure that we reduce the level of substandard tyres that are coming into the country. We are not trying to push you out of business,” he added.

The sensitization initiative, he said, would be extended to other parts of the country, with SON working closely with tyre dealers to ensure that only certified products are sold in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, SON’s FCT Coordinator, Gamagira Isiaka, reiterated the organisation’s commitment to tackling the issue of substandard tyres, stressing their role in transportation safety.

“The DG has serious concerns on fake and substandard products, especially tyres, that we should sensitize tyre dealers,” he noted.

Chairman of the Abuja Automobile Dealers Association, Mr. Samuel Akah, commended SON for the initiative, assuring that dealers would comply with all stipulated measures to ensure tyre quality.

He also praised SON’s leadership under Okeke for fostering a cooperative relationship with traders.

The event, which witnessed goodwill messages from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and the Nigeria Police Force, among others, also saw to a presentation on the roper preservation of tyres and other related issues by Mr Adetoyi Adeyinka.

