SON Warns Dealers Against Sale Of Substandard Tyres

Share

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has stepped up the campaign against sale and circulation of substandard tyres in the country. Speaking at a Tyre Stakeholders’ Forum held at Apo Mechanic Village yesterday, SON’s DirectorGeneral, Dr. Ifeanyi Okeke, emphasised the critical need for dealers to ensure that only highquality tyres reach consumers. At the event with the theme:

‘Tyre Awareness -A National Imperative,’ Okeke urged retailers to uphold quality standards. “As a retailer, you have to select the type of tyres you are going to sell to consumers. Enough of substandard tyres,” Okeke stated.

Waziri, Director of SON’s North Regional Zone, Okeke underscored the dangers associated with substandard tyres and the implications of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“With the AfCFTA, it means that your tyre, you can also export it to any country (in the continent) of your choice. And their own tyre will come into this country.

So if now we continue on substandard tyre, and their own comes, it will keep our own out of the market,” he explained.

He assured traders that the campaign against substandard tyres is not aimed at putting them out of business but at ensuring road safety and market competitiveness.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

