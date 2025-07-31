SON Urges Lubricant Manufacturers To Prioritise Quality For Global Market

In a bold move to position Nigerian lubricants on the world stage, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has called on local manufacturers to embrace stricter adherence to national standards and leverage the organisation’s internationally accredited laboratories.

The appeal was made during a one-day Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) /Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CICAN) Training and Workshop held at the SON Laboratory Complex in Ogba, Lagos.

It wasaimed at reinforcing the vital role of quality assurance in Nigeria’s burgeoning petroleum sector. During the event, industry stakeholders and journalists were given an exclusive behind-thescenes look at SON’s cutting-edge laboratories, highlighting Nigeria’s growing capacity for precise product testing and compliance.

The organisation’s officials stressed that embracing robust standards is essential not only for consumer safety but also for opening doors to regional and global markets.

Speaking at the event in a presentation, Bathinyi Ahmadu, Head of the Lube Laboratory at SON, outlined the laboratory’s expanded testing capabilities.

He said that the laboratory now covered a comprehensive range of petroleum products, including engine oils, hydraulic fluids, transmission oils, brake fluids, and more.

It also tests “white petroleum” products such as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), household kerosene, aviation fuel, and ethanol-blended petrol (E10).

Ahmadu explained the meticulous parameters tested, from sulphur content and specific gravity to viscosity, flash point, and colour. He underlined the importance of the viscosity index — “the factor that determines how long your lubricant lasts,” influencing whether a product remains effective for a month or three.

For petrol, he highlighted the importance of the Research Octane Number (RON), noting that Nigeria’s premium grade PMS must have a minimum RON of 91 to meet quality standards.

The laboratory’s commitment to accuracy and international best practices was also showcased, with Ahmadu confirming that many tests are currently under accreditation in line with ISO 17025 standards.