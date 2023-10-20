SON Trains MSMEs on Food Export Standardisation

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) said it had trained about 4000 Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) on standards to enable them compete globally and earn forex in agricultural produce and other areas of exports. In particular, this will further mitigate the forex crisis currently experienced in the country, as more export earnings will help in revitalising the national economy.

The immediate past Director-General of (SON), Mallam Farouk Salim, stated this recently during the general sensitisation and training for MSMEs in Abuja before his exit. Speaking on the theme: “Products Competitiveness: Driving Home-Grown Economy Via Standardisation,”

Salim noted that competition was what drives the world today and MSMEs and that agric produce exporters must not be left out in this. He noted that in every sphere of life, there was serious competition going on and so if one has to compete, it means one must be ready, prepared and equipped to compete actively, effectively and profitably.

While charging participants that the ball is rolling in their courts towards harnessing the benefits of the Free Trade Zone, Salim pointed out that the country required local products that are border- less; products that Nigerians in the Diaspora, quite millions of them, can patronise; standard and quality products that are acceptable and competitive anywhere across the world, particularly in Africa,

“now that we are preparing for the common market- African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). Nigeria, the giant should not ‘carry last’ in AfCFTA.” Applauding the training, Salim explained that product competitiveness required that the particular product must have been manufactured or produced in accordance with good manufacturing practice.